VP: Iran seeks to uphold the indisputable rights of its people in talks with the U.S.

First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref says the Islamic Republic’s stance and strategy in negotiations are clear, and it seeks to uphold the inalienable rights of the Iranian people.

Aref made the remarks on Saturday evening after Iranian and U.S. negotiators concluded a first round of indirect talks in Oman’s capital, Muscat, over Iran’s nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions against the country.

The VP said that Iran is in favor of dialog and negotiations despite what he described as past events, as well as “violent, wrong and bad measures” regarding Iran and the Islamic world.

He made the remarks as he spoke with reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony in the capital, Tehran, which honored people involved in rendering services to tourists across Iran during the two-week Persian New Year holidays ending on April 2, said a report by the VP's official website.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi led the Iranian negotiating team in Oman. The U.S. delegation was headed by President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

Following the indirect discussions, Araqchi said in a post on his X account that the talks were “constructive and promising.”

He said that further discussions will be held next week.

