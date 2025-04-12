Iran says it prefers negotiations that are on target and free from fanfare

Tehran, IRNA – Administration spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani says Iran’s preferred approach to negotiations with the United States is dialogue that is precise and free from fanfare.

In a Saturday message on X, Mohajerani stressed the importance of clarity in communication without theatrics or distractions and said that would help prevent the opponents of the talks from disseminating unsubstantiated narratives.

The spokesperson said that Iran had chosen dialogue, which represented “diplomatic rationality for today.”

Iran and the United States held negotiations in Oman’s capital, Muscat, on Saturday.

The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, and U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff was the American chief negotiator.

The talks were held indirectly, and Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi relayed messages back and forth between the Iranian and U.S. delegations.

The Saturday talks, the first in years, came after Trump wrote to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, requesting that negotiations be opened into a deal between Tehran and Washington. Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from a previous agreement with Iran in 2018.

Iran said it was giving diplomacy a “genuine chance” if the American side demonstrates resolve and goodwill. It viewed the preliminary talks on Saturday as an opportunity to ascertain whether the United States was serious about diplomacy.

