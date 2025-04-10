Iran’s nuclear talks to proceed with dignity and strength, says AEOI chief

Tehran, IRNA – Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has said that the Islamic Republic will engage in the upcoming nuclear negotiations with dignity and authority, refusing to yield to external pressure.

Eslami made the remarks on Wednesday evening in an interview on national television on the occasion of the 19th National Nuclear Technology Day, during which he elaborated on the latest achievements of the Iranian nuclear industry, among other issues.

The interview was broadcast ahead of indirect talks between Iran and the United States over the Iranian nuclear energy program, which are set to take place in Oman on Saturday.

Eslami reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to advancing its nuclear program, stressing that the path of interaction is always open, but this interaction will be conducted from a position of strength, not weakness.

He also said that the Oman talks would be political and led by the Foreign Ministry, adding that AEOI representatives would attend nuclear negotiations at any stage deemed necessary by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Reacting to statements by some U.S. officials about implementing the so-called “Libyan model” for Iran’s nuclear program, the AEOI chief dismissed those statements as a false theory.

“No one has the right to compare the Islamic Republic of Iran with any other country. Iran, the Iranian people, and its power and capacity are not comparable with any country,” said Eslami.

Iran is the land of “dignity, independence, and advancement,” which will continue its path powerfully, he further said, adding that such remarks will neither stop nor affect the determination of the Iranian nation.

In response to the possibility of the West calling for “zero uranium enrichment” or dismantling Iran’s nuclear facilities, the AEOI chief said, “Raising such issues is more like a joke.”

IAEA director general to visit Tehran

Eslami confirmed that Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will soon visit Tehran for talks on Iran’s nuclear program.

He said that the visit is expected to take place next week or early days of its following week, but the agenda of the talks has not been finalized yet.

Eslami emphasized that Iran-IAEA interactions are technical and remain within the framework of the Safeguards Agreement and the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), cautioning against politicizing issues.

“We do not have any problem with the IAEA. Our ties are completely routine and within a legal framework,” he said, emphasizing that the director general of the agency should not politicize issues as this stance does not lie within the framework of his technical and legal duties.

