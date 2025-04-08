Huri: The traditional boat of Soheili village – a living heritage of Persian Gulf maritime culture



Nestled along the stunning coastline of Qeshm Island, Soheili Village is home to one of Iran’s most fascinating maritime traditions—the Huri, a traditional wooden boat used for fishing and transportation for centuries. The Huri is not just a vessel; it is a symbol of resilience, craftsmanship, and the deep connection between the people of Soheili and the sea.

Today, the Huri has gained new significance as a cultural attraction, with annual Huri racing competitions held in the breathtaking Soheili Mangrove Forest. This event, registered in Iran’s official tourism calendar, draws visitors from across the country and beyond, offering a thrilling spectacle while preserving an ancient maritime heritage.

This article explores the history, construction, cultural importance, and modern-day celebrations surrounding the Huri, showcasing why this traditional boat remains an enduring icon of Soheili Village.

1. The history of the Huri: A legacy of the Persian Gulf

Origins and traditional use

The Huri (also spelled Hoori or Houri) is a small to medium-sized wooden boat traditionally used by fishermen and sailors in the Persian Gulf. Its design has been perfected over generations, making it ideal for navigating shallow waters, coral reefs, and mangrove forests.

- Ancient roots: Similar boats have been used in the region for over 2,000 years, with historical records suggesting their use during the time of the Achaemenid and Sassanian empires.

- Fishing and transportation: For centuries, Huris were the primary means for fishing, pearl diving, and transporting goods between coastal villages.

- Adaptation to local conditions: The boat’s lightweight yet sturdy structure allows it to maneuver through the narrow waterways of mangrove forests, where larger boats cannot pass.

Decline and revival



With the advent of modern fiberglass boats and motorized fishing vessels, the traditional Huri began to fade from daily use. However, in recent years, efforts by local communities, cultural organizations, and the Qeshm Free Zone Authority have helped revive this heritage craft, turning it into a symbol of eco-tourism and cultural preservation.

2. Construction and design: The art of building a Huri

Materials and techniques



Building a Huri is a specialized craft, passed down through generations of shipbuilders. The process involves:

- Wood selection: Traditionally, teak, mulberry, or acacia wood is used due to its durability and resistance to saltwater.

- Handcrafted techniques:* Unlike modern boats, Huris are built without nails—instead, wooden pegs and coconut fiber ropes hold the structure together.

Waterproofing: The hull is treated with shark liver oil and lime paste, a traditional method to prevent water damage.

Unique features



- Flat bottom: Allows navigation in shallow waters and mangrove channels.

- Lateen sail: A triangular sail design that enables efficient sailing even in light winds.

- Lightweight structure: Makes it easy to drag ashore, a necessity for fishermen in tidal zones.

3. Huri Racing: A thrilling tradition-turned-tourist-attraction

The annual Huri competitions



To keep this tradition alive, Soheili Village hosts Huri boat races twice a year, attracting competitors and spectators alike. These races are now officially recognized as part of Iran’s National Tourism Events.

- Location: The races take place in the Soheili Mangrove Forest, a stunning natural reserve with winding waterways.

- Participants: Local fishermen, young sailors, and even tourists (in some categories) compete in speed and skill challenges.

- Festival atmosphere: The event includes live music, traditional dances, and local food stalls, making it a full cultural experience.