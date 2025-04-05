‘Hands Off’ protests held in the U.S., other countries against Trump

“Hands Off” protests have erupted across the United States and other countries against President Donald Trump and his billionaire advisor Elon Musk over their policies which opponents say breach democracy and expand presidential authority.

The protests took place in all 50 U.S. states plus several European countries, Canada, and Mexico on Saturday.

More than 1,200 rallies were held in the U.S. alone, which organizers said were the largest in a single day since Trump returned to the White House on January 20.

Protest sites included the National Mall in Washington D.C., where over 20,000 people were expected to attend.

Demonstrators in different cities carried banners with slogans such as “America Needs No King” and “Hands Off Our Rights and Freedom.”

“This is a nationwide mobilization to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history. Trump, Musk and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy and our basic rights – enabled by Congress every step of the way,” said a statement by MoveOn, one of the organizations holding the protests, according to The Guardian.

With Trump's blessing, Musk's Department of Government Efficiency team has eliminated over 200,000 jobs from the 2.3 million federal workforce as part of measures to overhaul government. The reforms have also led to significant reductions in benefits, especially within the Internal Revenue Service and Social Security Administration.

Trump is also under fire over a raft of executive orders targeting different sectors, from education to immigration and global health programs, with critics saying that the president is exceeding his authority.

Pro-Palestinian protesters were among the groups demonstrating on Saturday, including in Washington. They expressed anger at the Trump administration’s support for Israel’s renewed military offensive in Gaza and the ongoing crackdown against protests that were held on university campuses across the U.S. last year.

Anti-Trump protests were held outside of the United States as well. American expatriates and local supporters gathered in Canada, Mexico, and several European cities, including Berlin, Frankfurt, London, Lisbon, and Paris.

In the British capital, London, demonstrators gathered in Trafalgar Square with banners reading “No to Maga hate” and “Dump Trump.”

In Paris, hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Place de la Republique, displaying banners with messages like “Resist Tyrant” and “Rule of Law.”

And in Canada, protests were planned in the cities of Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa, and Calgary.

