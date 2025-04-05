Calls for justice grow as new video emerges of Israeli ‘execution’ of aid workers in Gaza

The Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas has called for an international investigation into the killing of 15 medics and humanitarian workers in Gaza after new footage emerged showing their deliberate execution by Israeli forces.

“This irrefutable visual evidence shatters the occupation’s fabricated ‘suspicious movement’ lies, proving systematic targeting of humanitarian personnel and constituting premeditated murder under international law,” Hamas said in a statement on Saturday.

“We demand international justice for the victims of this heinous crime,” the statement added.

The footage, published by The New York Times on Saturday, shows Israeli troops firing on Palestinian medics wearing highly reflective uniforms and aboard clearly marked Red Crescent ambulances on March 23. The evidence was retrieved from a phone belonging to one of the victims, who was buried by Israeli forces in a mass grave.

The victims included eight Red Crescent workers, six Civil Defense personnel, and a U.N. agency staff member.

The video contradicts Israeli army claims that the vehicles were fired upon as they advanced “suspiciously toward troops without headlights or emergency signals.”

Earlier, the Red Crescent in Gaza had said that the slain crew had been working in a safe zone, accusing Israel of targeting civil defense workers without verification.

The Gaza Government Media Office also renewed its calls for an investigation into the deadly attack. “We demand an urgent and independent international investigation into the crime of executing medical and civil defense personnel, and bringing the Israeli occupation’s war criminals before the International Criminal Court,” it said.

The media office emphasized that the new video evidence “exposes the lies of the Israeli occupation army.”

