Iran summons Poland’s charge d’affaires over FM’s remarks

Tehran, IRNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the chargé d'affaires of Poland to Tehran in response to the anti-Iran statements and actions of the top Polish diplomat.

Mahmoud Heydari, Deputy Minister and Director General of Mediterranean and Eastern European Affairs, lodged an official protest with Marcin Wilczek over the biased and baseless statements made by the Polish foreign minister.

The head of the Polish mission promised to immediately convey the matter to his country’s Foreign Ministry.

Tensions escalated over the display of an Iranian drone wreckage transported to the U.S. with the help of the Polish Foreign Minister at the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), which was attended by Donald Trump.

Radosław Sikorski, on the sidelines of the event in Washington, claimed that the world should be aware of the dangers of Iran-Russia cooperation.

The CPAC event was organized with the aim of creating an anti-Iran atmosphere and justifying the Western narrative of “Iranian threats.”

According to American media, the drone that was shot down by the Ukrainian army was transferred with the assistance of Kyiv and Warsaw, as well as the Union Against Nuclear Iran, an NGO headed by Mark Wallace, a former U.S. envoy to the United Nations known for its anti-Iran activities.

American sources claimed that the drone, named Shahed, was used by Russia in the war against Ukraine. The European Union and the United States imposed sanctions on Tehran, alleging that Iran had sent drones to Russia.

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly denied any arms sales to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine, saying that the drones were supplied to Moscow months before the conflict had begun.

However, Iran recently clarified that there is no legal prohibition on the sale of its drones, including the Shahed.

“The Shahed drone is among the world’s most advanced unmanned aerial vehicles, possessing exceptional reconnaissance, surveillance, and operational capabilities, while maintaining an extremely cost-effective price,” Iran’s mission to the UN wrote on its official X account on Friday.

