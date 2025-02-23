Foreign minister heads to Geneva to attend Human Rights Council session

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has headed for Geneva, Switzerland, to take part in the 58th session of the Human Rights Council.

Araqchi departed for Geneva on Sunday evening from Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, where he and other Iranian government officials attended the funeral of assassinated Hezbollah leaders Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Saffieddine earlier in the day.

He is scheduled to deliver a speech at the 58th session of the Human Rights Council, which will kick off on Monday and run until April 4.

Araqchi is also expected to attend the 2025 Conference on Disarmament High-level Segment that will begin the same day and last four days.

While in Geneva, the top diplomat will meet with counterparts from other countries and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

