India and Pakistan say they are willing to de-escalate if the other reciprocates

India and Pakistan have said that they were willing to de-escalate hostilities if the other side is ready to reciprocate.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday that Islamabad would consider de-escalation if India stopped any further attacks.

At the same time, Dar also warned that if New Delhi launched any further strikes, “our response will follow.”

He told Pakistan’s Geo News that he relayed this message to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio after speaking with New Delhi.

“We responded because our patience had reached its limit. If they stop here, we will also consider stopping,” he said.

Meanwhile, Indian Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that New Delhi was committed to “non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates.”

She said Pakistani ground forces were observed mobilizing towards forward areas, “indicating an offensive intent to further escalation.”

It came after the two countries fired rounds of missiles at the other side, marking the most serious increase in their hostilities so far.

The current escalation was triggered by a terror attack in the town of Pahalgam in the Indian-administered Kashmir, which claimed the lives of dozens of tourists.

