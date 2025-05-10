Iranian foreign minister heads to Saudi Arabia

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has departed for Jeddah to hold high-level talks with his Saudi counterpart and other senior officials.

Araqchi left Tehran for Jeddah on Saturday to meet with Saudi high-profile authorities to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, and international affairs.

Later today, he will travel to Doha to take part in the Iran-Arab World Dialogue summit, where discussions will revolve around regional cooperation.

Before embarking on the regional tour, the foreign minister told reporters that his trip to Saudi Arabia is part of ongoing regional consultations, including indirect talks with the United States.

He emphasized the importance of continuous dialogue with regional countries from the outset of the negotiations, as their concerns regarding nuclear matters are crucial to achieving any sustainable agreement.

