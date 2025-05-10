May 10, 2025, 11:07 AM
Envoy says Hungarian tourists laud security in Iran
Gyula Petho, Hungarian ambassador to Tehran (left), meets with Governor of Yazd Province Mohammad-Reza Babaie (right) on May 9, 2025.

The Hungarian ambassador to Tehran said that Iran is a safe country despite the insecurity in West Asia.

Yazd, IRNA – Gyula Petho, the Hungarian ambassador to Tehran, has said that the Hungarian tourists consistently praise the security and respectful treatment they experience in Iran.

Speaking at a meeting with Yazd Province Governor Mohammad-Reza Babaie, Petho said that the cooperation between Hungary and Yazd in higher education and tourism fields will be pursued by the embassy’s economic attaché.

Highlighting the role of Yazd University in Hungary-Iran academic cooperation, he said that with more than 3,000 Iranian students currently studying in Hungary, the Hungarian government has institutionalized an annual allocation of 100 full academic scholarships.

Meanwhile, Babaie referred to the background of scientific and educational cooperation between the two countries, saying that Yazd University of Medical Sciences and Yazd University host Hungarian students.

Regarding challenges faced by Hungarian tourists traveling to Iran and Yazd Province, he criticized the red warning label for Iran as entirely unjustified, emphasizing that Iran remains notably peaceful compared to other countries.

