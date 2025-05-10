Leader urges Muslims to stand against Israel and its backers

Tehran, IRNA -- Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has called on the Islamic nations to unite against the Israeli regime and the United States, which he said actively supports the regime.

Speaking at a gathering of thousands of workers in Tehran on Saturday, the Leader said that some remarks have been made to suggest otherwise, the reality is that the oppressed Palestinian nation and Gaza residents are facing not only the Israeli regime but also the U.S. and Britain.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that the atrocities committed by the regime in Gaza and throughout Palestine cannot be ignored; therefore, the entire world should stand against them.

Urging Muslim states not to allow this distraction and to keep the focus on this critical issue, the Leader also said with various rumors and by introducing new issues and irrelevant, meaningless chatter, they are trying to divert attention from the Palestine issue.

Ayatollah Khamenei also expressed hope that, with God’s grace, Palestine will triumph over the Israeli occupiers, and that the Iranian nation, along with other faithful nations, will witness the day of Palestine’s victory over the aggressors and occupiers.

According to the Leader, the evil may appear for a short time, but they are undoubtedly destined to disappear. He added that the deceptive appearances and progress in Syria and elsewhere are not signs of strength; rather, they indicate greater weaknesses.

In another part of his remarks, the Leader urged authorities to implement a comprehensive program that benefits both workers and employers, emphasizing that workers should receive a share in the profits generated from production.

Regarding the motto of the year, “Investment for Production”, Ayatollah Khamenei stated that workers play a crucial role, and that investments made without considering their will, capabilities, and aspirations will not yield positive results.

