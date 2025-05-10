70% of Gaza under Israeli military occupation or forced displacement order: U.N.

Tehran, IRNA – U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday that the Israeli regime hinders international aid efforts in Gaza and that the regime had brought 70% of the Gaza Strip under militarized zones, displacement orders, or regions affected by both occupation and displacement.

According to the spokesperson, Israel rejects coordination requests to repair fiber optic cables that have been cut for six weeks, and U.N. teams are still searching for fuel for their vehicles.

He said that the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs called on Israeli officials to facilitate humanitarian operations in Gaza.

Furthermore, the World Health Organization, the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, calling for an immediate halt to military attacks and the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged strip.

The Government Media Office in Gaza announced that the Israeli military continues its attacks on the strip, while the ongoing siege and severe hunger put residents’ lives at serious risk.

The media office called on international organizations to send independent fact-finding teams to document Israeli atrocities in Gaza, urging the United Nations and the U.N. Security Council to intervene to end the siege and halt the policy of starving Gaza residents.

Khalil Al-Daqran, spokesperson for the Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital, warned that without fuel, some hospitals would be forced to cease operations. He also said that Gaza hospitals are lacking in medicines and medical equipment, and that Israeli military forces are targeting solar panels at medical centers.

