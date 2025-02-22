VP urges measures to boost security after ‘terrorist act’ in Chabahar

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s First Vice-president Mohammad Reza Aref has called for measures to boost security in Sistan and Baluchestan Province following a blast at a government building, which he called a terrorist act.

Aref held phone conversations with Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadeq, and Governor General of Sistan and Baluchestan Province Mansour Bijar on Saturday evening.

Earlier in the day, a sound bomb exploded in the city of Chabahar at the department of the Housing Foundation, a government organization providing housing for the deprived, among its other tasks. No casualties were reported, but damage was caused as a result of the blast.

Aref called for a detailed report into the incident, the damage it caused, and the situation in the aftermath of the “terrorist act.”

He also called for enhancing measures aimed at protecting the security of people in the southeastern province, emphasizing that such incidents would not affect “the will of the Islamic Republic” to develop its border regions.

Sistan and Baluchestan shares borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan. It is the second largest province of Iran, but has remained underdeveloped in the past years. The administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian has put a special focus on developing this province, with the president himself choosing Sistan and Baluchestan as the first destination of his provincial trips after taking office in late July last year.

