EU workers protest in Brussels over support for Israel

Tehran, IRNA - Dozens of European Union employees gathered in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, to protest the bloc's support for the Israeli regime.

The protest took place in front of the European Commission building, ahead of the upcoming EU-Israel Association Council meeting scheduled for next Monday, Turkish Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

The protesters held banners with messages calling on the EU to support peace and justice for the Palestinian people and an end to the Israeli occupation.

John Doyle, an EU employee, told Anadolu that they gathered to express solidarity with the people of Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon against the Israeli regime.

Earlier, around 200 EU employees had also held a symbolic funeral outside the buildings of the European Commission and Council to mourn the death of international law, EU agreements, the Genocide Convention, and European values.

They observed a minute of silence in memory of the Palestinians killed in Gaza.

