Iran will implement decisions to stop U.S.’s Gaza scheme: Minister

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Iran’s government has made and will soon implement decisions to stop a scheme by U.S. President Donald Trump to permanently displace the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip.

“Taking political positions is certainly important, but practical steps against the crimes that are taking place against the Palestinian people are more urgent and must be taken,” Araghchi said on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the 8th Conference on the History of Iran’s Foreign Policy.

He said decisions had been made at the highest level in the Iranian government and would be implemented by senior officials and various national institutions, including the administration, the Parliament, and other pertinent authorities.

Earlier this month, Trump said the U.S. would “take ownership” of the Gaza Strip after its population were removed from the Palestinian territory, which has been devastated by a 15-month Israeli war. Trump said the U.S. would then undertake development in Gaza and turn it into “the Riviera of the Middle East” for the “world’s people.”

The U.S. president has proposed that Egypt and Jordan take the Palestinians who would be displaced under his scheme. Those two countries, as well as Arab countries in general, have rejected Trump’s plot.

