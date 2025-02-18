Iran not to tolerate language of threat, pressure: Foreign Minister Araghchi

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has expressed the Islamic Republic’s readiness to continue negotiations with the European trio (Britain, Germany, and France); however, he said that Tehran will not tolerate the language of threat and pressure.

Araghchi made this comment during a meeting with Wolfgang Amadeus Bruelhart, the Swiss Special Envoy for the Middle East and North Africa, on the sidelines of the 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat on Monday.

The Iranian minister referred to three rounds of negotiations between Iran and three European countries, voicing Tehran’s readiness to continue this trend. However, he said that the Islamic Republic is determined to resist any threat and coercion and that the maximum pressure policy is doomed to fail.

Following the United States’ withdrawal of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in May 2018, the Islamic Republic and Europe decided to start negotiations to resume the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He further pointed out to the amicable relationship between Tehran and Bern, expressing gratitude for Switzerland’s efforts, because the Swiss Embassy's Foreign Interests Section provides consular services to US citizens living in or traveling to Iran. He also highlighted Switzerland’s significant role in enhancing peace and stability in the West Asia region.

The foreign minister also welcomed future political consultations between the two nations.

The Swiss representative, for his part, provided a report on his country’s endeavors to strengthen peace and security at the global level, highlighting Iran’s effective role in the region.

Bruelhart underscored the importance of talks between Iran and Switzerland, expressing readiness to take part in the next round of negotiations in Tehran.

