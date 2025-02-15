Iran, Lebanon ready for ‘constructive talks’ to resume passenger flights

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, held a telephone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart, Youssef Rajji, to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments, including ways to resolve the issue of passenger flights between the two countries.

On Saturday afternoon, Araghchi and Rajji stressed the necessity for Iran and Lebanon to expand their ties in political, economic, trade, and cultural sectors based on mutual respect and in the best interest of both nations.

The two top diplomats also exchanged views on ways to resolve the issue of passenger flights between the two countries and expressed their readiness for "constructive talks" in good faith.

Araghchi congratulated Rajji on his election as the new foreign minister of Lebanon and wished him and the new Lebanese government success.

Iran and Lebanon have been at odds ever since an Iranian flight to Beirut was halted after the Israeli regime accused Tehran of using civilian aircraft to send cash to the Hezbollah resistance movement.

This week, Iran also barred Lebanese planes, saying that it would not allow them to land until its own flights were cleared to land in Beirut.

