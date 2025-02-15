Israel frees 369 Palestinian prisoners in sixth swap with Hamas

Tehran, IRNA – Israel has released 369 Palestinian prisoners from its jails, marking the largest number freed as part of the sixth prisoner swap following a ceasefire agreement that ended 15 months of war in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas had released three male Israeli captives earlier in the day.

Some 333 Palestinian prisoners were transferred to their homeland in Gaza, with 36 others arriving in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

Four of the released Palestinian prisoners who arrived in Ramallah were immediately hospitalized due to their dire health conditions, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported.

Prisoners previously released from Israeli jails have shown signs of severe torture, disease, and starvation.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS), some of the freed Palestinian prisoners are in poor health.

Israeli forces raided the home of a Palestinian prisoner released as part of today’s exchanges in the city of el-Bireh in the West Bank.

Local sources told the official WAFA news agency that Israeli military vehicles stormed el-Bireh to target the home of 45-year-old Mazen al-Qadi, who had been behind bars for more than two decades.

Israeli forces similarly raided the homes of several other prisoners released today.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office said Israeli forces “deliberately insulted and assaulted the prisoners until the moment of their release.”

The organization added that the conditions of the released Palestinians revealed the “extent of the crimes and violations” inside Israeli jails.

9341**4353