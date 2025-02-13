President Pezeshkian orders expansion of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant

Bushehr, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued an order to start construction operations at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in southern Iran.

During his provincial trip to Bushehr, President Pezeshkian inspected the first phase of the power plant on Thursday, including its control room and turbine, and was informed about the activities and electricity generation at the plant.

Pezeshkian ordered the installation of the primary equipment for the reactor building of the second unit and started building units 2 and 3 of the power plant.

The first phase of the Bushehr nuclear power plant has generated 72 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in the past 11 years, saving more than $8 billion worth of fossil fuel.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran aims to significantly boost nuclear power production, targeting an output of 20,000 megawatts by 2041.

7129**9417