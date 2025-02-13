Plot to create regional empire doomed to failure: Iranian Leader’s aide

Tabriz, IRNA – Major General Yahya Rahim-Safavi, an adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, bashes certain countries' schemes to create an empire in the region.

Rahim-Safavi made the remarks in Tabriz, the provincial capital of East Azerbaijan, located in Northwestern Iran, on Thursday.

The senior Iranian military official said that any evil plan of creating an empire in the region is destined to fail.

Some of Iran's rivals in the region are looking to repeat history while such assumptions no longer bear fruits, he said.

