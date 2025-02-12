Islamic scholars: Targets of counterfeit versions of Islam

The United Nations has designated February 12th as the International Day for the Prevention of Violent Extremism as and when conducive to Terrorism. UN Resolution 77/243 not only emphasizes the need for increased international cooperation and the participation of civil society but also highlights the crucial role of religious leaders in combating ideological distortions and violence.

In a world where divine religions are often targeted by extremist groups seeking to distort their teachings, religious leaders, as spiritual experts, play an unparalleled role in distinguishing authentic from counterfeit versions of a religion.

Just as counterfeit products flood the market, so too have counterfeit interpretations of religious texts that have emerged throughout history. The Islamic faith is no exception. Shortly after the Prophet’s passing, distorted interpretations of Islam began to appear, giving rise to various deviant sects.

Historical events and flawed interpretations of religious texts have repeatedly given rise to violent extremist groups throughout history. These groups often justify their violence by misquoting or misinterpreting religious scriptures. However, it is important to recognize that these distorted interpretations are the result of superficial understandings and not the true essence of these religions.

The period following colonialism and Western intervention in Islamic countries, particularly after World War I and the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, created a fertile ground for extremist ideologies. The imposition of artificial borders through the Sykes-Picot Agreement and the humiliation experienced by Muslim populations led to a sense of resentment and a desire for revenge. Exploiting this sentiment, extremist groups emerged, often with the backing of colonial powers, presenting distorted interpretations of Islam to justify their violent actions.

While the struggle against oppression and colonialism is a fundamental principle of all religions, including Islam, the methods employed in this struggle are crucial. A wise approach involves unity and respect for human dignity while minimizing violence. However, colonial powers, recognizing the threat posed by such a unified and peaceful resistance, promoted extremist interpretations to divide and conquer Muslim communities.

It is essential to understand that the true essence of Islam, like other religions, is one of peace, compassion, and justice. The extremist groups that have hijacked this religion for their own purposes have done so through a gross misinterpretation of its teachings.

For nearly a century, distorted interpretations of Islam have served as a malignant tumor on the body of the Islamic world, inflicting immense suffering on Muslim communities. One of the most significant consequences of these distorted interpretations has been the erosion of unity among Muslims in the face of common enemies. These superficial readings have often presented a violent image of Islam to the world.

The Islamic Revolution of Iran sought to present a more authentic and progressive image of Islam to the world. However, this effort has been met with fierce opposition from extremist groups that misinterpret Islamic teachings to justify violence. The assassination of numerous Islamic scholars, both Shia and Sunni, who have dedicated their lives to promoting a rational and enlightened understanding of Islam, is a testament to the dangers of extremist ideologies.

The history of the past fifty years has shown that those who have sought to promote a moderate and tolerant interpretation of Islam have been targeted by extremist groups. Martyrs such as Motahhari, Dastgheib, Qazi Tabatabai, Hasheminejad, Ashrafi Esfahani, and others from Shia Islam, as well as Molvai Sheikh ul-Islam, Molavi Borhan Aali, and Molavi Jangi Zehi from Sunni Islam, all testify that the enemies of counterfeit Islamic versions do not belong to just one sect.

In a world plagued by organized violence, it is imperative that we differentiate between authentic and distorted interpretations of religion. Religious scholars play a crucial role in promoting their faiths' true teachings and countering extremist ideologies. By fostering interfaith dialogue and promoting a culture of peace and tolerance, religious leaders can help to prevent violent extremism and create a more just and equitable world.

* Habilian Association is a human rights NGO that represents the Iranian families of terror victims.

(The views expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of IRNA or the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.)