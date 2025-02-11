‘Iran holds 5% share of nanotech science articles worldwide’

Tehran, IRNA – Saeed Reza Ameli, an Iranian academic and member of the Supreme Council for the Cultural Revolution (SCCR) says the Islamic Republic ranked fifth in the world in 2023 in terms of number of scientific articles published on nanotechnology.

Ameli highlighted that Iranian researchers produced 11,079 articles, accounting for 4.6 percent of the world’s total publications on nano technology.

Describing the progress in higher education as remarkable compared to before the Islamic Revolution, he said, “In 2002, we had only 1,000 articles, which increased to 73,000 in 2024. As a result, Iran’s scientific rank in the international index reached 15th place in 2020, and in some fields, our rank is even much higher.”

According to Ameli, Iran also ranked sixth globally for articles on artificial neural network technologies and 13th on artificial intelligence.

He continued that with the development of knowledge-based companies, the situation of businesses related to science and knowledge is growing over time.

Ameli attributed the scientific progress to the victory of the Islamic Revolution, which he described as “divine and relied heavily on the power of the people and its leadership.”

“The Revolution was a great transformation that not only led to the collapse of the Pahlavi regime but was the beginning of the resistance against global domination,” he underlined, adding that pressures, sanctions, wars, and assassinations against Iran were because of the Islamic Revolution that stood against the system of discrimination and bullying by the West, especially the United States.

