President: Rallies marking Islamic Revolution anniv. manifested national solidarity

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says that rallies commemorating the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory show national solidarity.

In a message issued on Monday, Pezeshkian thanked Iranians who took part wholeheartedly in the rallies.

The glorious participation of the Iranian nation was a source of inspiration for the country’s officials, he said.

In a related development, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the Iranian nation proved its firm belief in the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

Yesterday (February 10) marked the victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in which Iran’s state and military officials attended rallies nationwide.

