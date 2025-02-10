Speaker lauds Iranians’ support for Islamic Republic

Urmia, IRNA – Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf says the Iranian nation has consistently defended the Islamic Republic, guided by the principles of the late Imam Khomeini and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Qalibaf made the remark on Monday in Urmia, West Azarbaijan Province, during a rally in the northwestern city to mark the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory. The rally in Urmia was part of demonstrations held nationwide to mark the key event.

The speaker said that the esteemed people of Iran have sacrificed their lives to revitalize Islam and maintain support for the Islamic system, with today’s nationwide rallies proving that support.

The Iranian nation is committed to upholding justice and combating tyranny, he said, adding that people also play a key role in making the country stronger.

Qalibaf also highlighted the importance of maintaining unity, and said that Parliament will continue to cooperate with the Executive to address the pressing issues of the country.

The speaker expressed gratitude to the people of West Azarbaijan Province for their strong participation in the rallies celebrating the Islamic Revolution anniversary.

4208**4194