Imam Khomeini was first Muslim thinker to warn against Zionist regime: Qalibaf

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf says the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, was the first Muslim thinker to raise awareness about the dangers posed by the Zionist regime.

“Imam Khomeini (RA) was among the earliest Muslim thinkers to raise alarms about the threats posed by the Zionist regime,” he said during a ceremony at the holy shrine of Imam Khomeini to mark the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Qalibaf emphasized that a major reason for Imam Khomeini’s uprising against the Pahlavi regime in Iran was the Shah’s ties with the Zionists.

He expressed confidence in Khomeini’s promise that the liberation of al-Quds by Muslims and the oppressed would eventually happen.

He pointed out that Zionism, which he described as the root of the corrupt system of global arrogance, has been further disgraced in the eyes of the international community and will continue to fail in its objectives in Gaza and Lebanon.

Qalibaf was among members of Iran’s Parliament who visited Imam Khomeini’s shrine on Sunday to reaffirm their commitment to his ideals and to celebrate the Ten-Day Dawn period, which runs from February 1 to 11.

