Iranian officials attend rallies marking Islamic Revolution anniversary

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian state and military officials have joined the nationwide rallies commemorating the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory.

The Iranian people and authorities expressed their allegiance to the ideals of the founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

They chanted slogans reaffirming their determination to continue the path of martyrs until victory over the enemies of the holy Islam is achieved.

Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejeie (the cleric in the picture) attends rally to mark Islamic Revolution in Tehran, February 10, 2025.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf (the one in blue shirt) attends rally to mark Islamic Revolution anniv. in Urmia, February 10, 2025.

Iranian Leader’s son Mojtaba Khamenei attends rally to mark Islamic Revolution anniv. in Tehran, February 10, 2025.

IRGC Top Commander Major General Hossein Salami (C) attends rally to mark Islamic Revolution anniversary in Tehran, February 10, 2025.

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian in a Tehran rally to mark Islamic Revolution anniversary, February 10, 2025.

Commander of IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh in a Tehran rally to mark Islamic Revolution anniversary, February 10, 2025.

Iranian Army's Chief Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi attends rally to mark Islamic Revolution anniversary in Tehran, February 10, 2025.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri attends rally to mark Islamic Revolution anniversary in Tehran, February 10, 2025.

Commander of IRGC Quds Force Brigadier General Esmail Qaani attends rally to mark Islamic Revolution anniversary in Tehran, February 10, 2025.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (the second from right) attends rally to mark Islamic Revolution anniversary in Tehran, February 10, 2025.

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami (C) attends rally to mark Islamic Revolution anniversary in Isfahan, February 10, 2025.

4208**4194