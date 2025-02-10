Iranian officials attend rallies marking Islamic Revolution anniversary

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian state and military officials have joined the nationwide rallies commemorating the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory.
The Iranian people and authorities expressed their allegiance to the ideals of the founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.
They chanted slogans reaffirming their determination to continue the path of martyrs until victory over the enemies of the holy Islam is achieved.
4208**4194
Your Comment