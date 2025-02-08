‘Post-war day’ belongs entirely to Palestinians: Hamas

Tehran, IRNA – Hamas says the post-war Gaza Strip will be run entirely by the Palestinian people after its military wing released three Israeli prisoners in a fifth prisoner exchange with Israel.

In a statement on Saturday, Hamas said the message of resistance, “We are a storm... We are the post-war day,” written at the scene of the prisoner exchange, confirmed once again that the Palestinian people and resistance held the upper hand in Gaza.

It also showed that the post-war Gaza will be entirely Palestinian, the statement added.

Hamas noted that the Palestinian fighters observed “human values and the provisions of international humanitarian law” in their treatment of Israeli prisoners and took great care to “preserve their lives” despite “deliberate bombings” by Israel aimed at eliminating them.

Hamas reiterated that the Palestinian people stood firm against the occupiers and rejected any plans by Israel and its ally, the United States, to forcibly displace Gazans from their homeland.

“The absolute victory that war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu and the occupying army sought for 471 days was an illusion that has been shattered forever,” it said.

Israel also released 183 Palestinians from its jails on Saturday, some of whom are senior members of Hamas.

4353