Trump’s carrot-and-stick game on Gaza

By Mohsen Pakaein

In a meeting with Netanyahu, Donald Trump announced that he was seeking to turn Gaza into the Rio of the Middle East and that “America will take control of the Gaza Strip.” He also called on Jordan, Egypt, and other Arab countries to accept the Palestinians of Gaza and stressed that the residents of this coastal strip have no choice but to leave Gaza.

A look at these statements shows that, since the day Trump took office, he has been seemingly pursuing a carrot-and-stick policy to secure American interests. At first, he showed a harsh face by intimidating other parties, and after a few days, he announced that he had backed down from these issues and was seeking an agreement with the countries in question.

Also, he has taken several positions on the Gaza issue, all of which are contrary to international norms and regulations. These positions were so illogical that they were even criticized by the Democratic Party within the United States. Regarding the discussion of relocating the people of Gaza to Egypt or Jordan, this issue was also met with strong opposition from these countries from the very beginning. This plan was also met with opposition from the people of Gaza, who announced that ‘we have resisted for years and there is no need for us to leave our country.’

However, one of the points that was considered in these talks was a new discussion about the US announcing that if necessary, it would invade Gaza and build it and protect it for the Americans. In fact, this position adopted by Trump completely means opening up the country and violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Palestine.

These words are completely contrary to all international agreements and even resolutions that the Americans themselves previously signed. These statements by Trump were also criticized by the Democrats in the US, and several members of this party announced that Trump is again looking to invade other countries and such statements are contrary to his election promises. While Trump had said during the election that he would not incur new costs on the United States and would not attack other countries, now this threat, which means a possible US attack, is being used as a pretext to be criticized by the international community.

The opposition of the people of Gaza to this idea of ​​Trump’s, and the opposition of the people of Egypt and Jordan to this issue, is another kind of victory for the people of Gaza. In fact, this incident is a sign to Donald Trump that his extremism and global dictatorship will not succeed and the people of Gaza will stand up to America as well.

(The views expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of IRNA or the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.)