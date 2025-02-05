Leader agrees to pardon, reduce sentences of over 3,000 convicts

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has agreed to pardon or commute the sentences of more than 3,000 convicts in Iran.

On Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei approved a request from Iran’s Judiciary chief, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei, to pardon or reduce the sentences of 3,126 individuals convicted in general, revolutionary, and military courts.

The clemency was granted as Iran celebrates a series of important religious occasions, namely Mab'ath—the beginning of the mission of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)—and the birth anniversary of his grandson, Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam.

