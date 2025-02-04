Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over Israeli violations of ceasefire

Tehran, IRNA – The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has filed another complaint with the United Nations Security Council, expressing concern over Israel’s repeated violations of a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon.

Lebanon's mission to the UN in New York delivered the letter on Tuesday. It urged the Security Council and the countries monitoring the ceasefire to take action and ensure that Israel follows the terms of the agreement.

The complaint said that Israel’s actions are against UN Security Council Resolution 1701, accusing Israel of destroying homes, kidnapping people, and attacking citizens returning to their homes in southern Lebanon after the ceasefire was established.

In the letter, the Lebanese ministry also condemned the killing and injuring of many Lebanese citizens, army personnel, and reporters during Israeli attacks, which occurred despite the ceasefire agreement.

Lebanon is calling for urgent attention and action from the international community to address these violations and protect its people, it said.

9341**4353