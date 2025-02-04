Hamas praises retaliatory op in West Bank that killed two Israeli soldiers

Tehran, IRNA – Hamas has praised a retaliatory attack in the occupied West Bank that resulted in the deaths of two Israeli soldiers.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Palestinian resistance group declared that Israel’s atrocities in the West Bank “will not go unpunished.”

Earlier in the day, a shooting attack near the village of Tayasir, east of Tubas, left two Israeli soldiers dead and six others injured. Two of the soldiers are in serious condition.

The attack occurred at a checkpoint in the Jordan Valley as tensions escalated in the region amid deadly Israeli raids in Jenin, Tulkarm, Tubas, and other areas of the West Bank.

Hamas said these crimes would not weaken the resolve of the Palestinian people.

United Nations experts have warned that Israel appears to be extending its campaign of genocide and ethnic cleansing from Gaza to the West Bank.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that civilians were being forced from their homes under armed threat, and entire neighborhoods were being destroyed with explosives.

The ministry said Israel’s military offensive in the West Bank is part of its plan to annex the territory for settlement construction, calling it a “flagrant violation of international law, international humanitarian law, and the Geneva Conventions.”

4353