Iran judiciary chief: Resistance Front has bright future ahead

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei says the Resistance Movement in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine and other places is completely alive and dynamic, and has a bright future ahead.

Mohseni Ejei made the remark on Monday in Tehran during a meeting with Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani.

The Iranian official said that the Resistance Movement in the region is alive and has a bright future ahead, adding that his country will continue to support resistance groups.

He also hailed historical, religious and cultural commonalities between Iran and Iraq, which he said could help further enhance relations between the two neighboring countries.

Mohseni Ejei referred to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Iraq in September, where 14 cooperation documents were signed between the two nations, and emphasized the need for the speedy implementation of the agreements.

The Iraqi speaker, for his part, hailed Iran’s full support for the Islamic Ummah, especially during the Gaza war, and said that history will forever remember Iran, Iraq, Hamas and Hezbollah for their backing of the Palestinian cause.

