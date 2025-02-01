Dubai to host Iran Corridor 2025 on February 3

Tehran, IRNA – The UAE city of Dubai will host Iran Corridor 2025, a gathering aimed at showcasing the rapidly growing fields of technology, innovation, and connectivity via Iran.

Behzad Akbari, the managing director of Iran’s Telecommunication Infrastructure Company, said in a press conference in Tehran on Saturday that the daylong Iran Corridor 2025 will be held on Monday, February 3.

He said that the event will take place a day ahead of Capacity Middle East 2025 in Dubai, which is the most important conference in telecommunication and will bring together major regional and global operators active in providing internet services.

The Iranian official also said that 130-140 regional companies have registered to take part in Iran Corridor 2025, which is aimed at introducing the Islamic Republic’s capacity to enhance and connect the digital ecosystem in the region.

The event will also serve as an opportunity to announce Iran’s readiness to use its potential and infrastructure to connect to other parts of the world, as the country is considered an appropriate alternative for safe connection between eastern and western parts of the world, he added.

