Truce deal is extended in Lebanon: Report

Tehran, IRNA – The office of Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, has announced extension of the November 2023 ceasefire deal in the Arab country.

The office issued a statement, announcing the truce deal extension between Lebanon and Israel until February 18, 2025, Al Mayadeen reported early on Monday.

The decision on such an extension was made after consultation with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and President Joseph Aoun and contact with the American side, according to Mikati’s office.

An executive committee will follow up implementation of the ceasefire deal based on the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, the statement says.

As Lebanon requested, the US will start negotiating the release of those arrested by the Israeli regime since October 2023.

The ceasefire deal between Lebanon and Israel came into effect on November 27, 2024.

Additionally, some news sources announced on January 26 that the Lebanese people and the army of the country entered southern Lebanon despite the hindrance of the occupying regime's military forces.

Based on the ceasefire deal, the 60-day deadline for complete exit of Israeli military forces from Lebanon was expired on Sunday, January 26.

Regarding the expiration of the deadline, Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement earlier today urging Israel to leave the Arab country’s soil soon.

The statement called on the guarantors of the ceasefire and the international sides to compel the Israeli regime leave Lebanon’s soil immediately.

In its statement, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemned Israel’s attacks on the civilians who were returning their occupied villages.

