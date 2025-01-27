Hezbollah says Lebanese nation will never surrender to enemy

Tehran, IRNA -- Lebanon's Hezbollah Resistance Movement has hailed the return of Lebanese residents to their homes in the south, saying that the nation once again showed that it would never give in to the enemy's threats.

In a statement issued early on Monday, Hezbollah praised the resilience of the Lebanese people who stood up against all threats and aggression, highlighting their deep connection to their land and their steadfast role as guardians of national sovereignty, Lebanon’s Al Manar news network reported.

“Since 2000, this scene has repeated itself. Through their heroic resistance, our people continue to drive out the enemy, reaffirming once again that there is no place for an occupier on this blessed land,” the statement reads.

It also recalled the words of Israeli-assassinated Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who described people’s strength and determination as an “unbeatable point of power.”

The resistance movement issued the statement after groups of residents in southern Lebanon defied an Israeli order and returned to their villages on Sunday that marked the last day of a 60-day period during which Israel was obliged to withdraw from southern Lebanon as part of its ceasefire agreement with Beirut.

Israel missed the deadline and kept its troops in the south, claiming that Lebanon had not upheld its end of the agreement. Lebanon also accused Israel of procrastination.

In its statement, Hezbollah called on the international community and the guarantors of the ceasefire agreement to shoulder their responsibility regarding Israel’s violation of the deal, and force it to completely withdraw from Lebanon.

The ceasefire agreement in Lebanon initially took effect on November 27, 2024. The deal has now been extended until mid-February.

9376**4194