Iran’s FM meets Afghanistan’s acting PM in Kabul

Tehran, IRNA — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has met with Acting Prime Minister of Afghanistan Mohammad Hasan Akhund in Kabul.

The two sides discussed the most important bilateral and regional issues.

Earlier on Sunday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said in an X message that the visit is in line with Iran’s neighborliness policy and serves as an opportunity to protect the interests of both countries.

The daylong visit is Araghchi's first to Afghanistan since he became foreign minister under President Masoud Pezeshkian's administration, which took office in July last year.

Representatives of various ministries as well as a trade delegation accompany the foreign minister during the trip.

In this one-day trip, which is Araghchi's first visit to Kabul, a range of issues of mutual interest will be discussed.

