Pakistanis hold pro-Palestine rally in Islamabad

IRNA correspondent reported on Sunday that a gathering in solidarity with Gaza was organized by Pakistan’s Jamaat-e-Islami party in a large park in Islamabad, attracting hundreds of participants from various strata.

Carrying pictures of the martyred commanders of the Palestinian Resistance and flags of Palestine, attendees chanted slogans against the Zionist regime and the United States, expressing their support for Palestinian combatants.

They called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, an end to the Israeli regime's aggression against Gaza and Lebanon, a stop to American support for the Zionist regime, and urged Muslim leaders to take practical steps to defend the oppressed people of Gaza.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, the chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, delivered a speech to supporters of Gaza, strongly condemning the ongoing complicity of the United States with the Israeli regime in the genocide of the Palestinian people.

He stated that both the United States and the Israeli regime are the primary perpetrators of violence against humanity, as their racist actions incite war and bloodshed throughout the Middle East.

Rehman emphasized that the Palestinians have not surrendered to the aggression and terrorist acts committed by the Israeli regime, adding that the resilience of the Palestinian Resistance is the main reason for the scandal of the great powers and supporters of the murderous Zionist regime.

The Zionist regime waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that 45,514 Palestinians have been martyred since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023.

