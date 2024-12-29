Iran enjoys considerable potential for partnership with ASEAN: Envoy

Boroujerdi made the remarks at a conference reviewing cooperation between Iran and ASEAN, held at the International and Political Studies Center in Tehran on Sunday.

Highlighting the importance of Southeast Asia to the Islamic Republic of Iran, he noted that this region's significance has driven the rapid development of relations between Iran and ASEAN across various fields, including politics, economics, society, and culture.

He further noted that the expansion of Iran-ASEAN ties is evident not only at the bilateral level, but also within regional and international organizations and forums.

Boroujerdi mentioned that the Islamic Republic of Iran has shown great interest in strengthening its cooperation with ASEAN over the past three decades, making considerable efforts in this pursuit.

He concluded by expressing his strong belief that Iran possesses substantial potential for partnership and cooperation with ASEAN, which would be mutually beneficial.

ASEAN is a regional organization consisting of ten countries in Southeast Asia that was established on August 8, 1967, by five founding members: Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Later, five more countries joined the association: Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and Brunei.

Earlier today, Mohammad Lahouti, the Head of the Iran Export Confederation, stated in an interview with IRNA that Iran's trade with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) rose by 20% in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (from late March to late December 2024) compared to the same period last year.

He said that the value of Iran's exports to EAEU member countries had reached $1.5 billion in April-December.

