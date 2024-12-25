Hamas says Israel's ‘new conditions’ delaying ceasefire agreement in Gaza

In a statement on Wednesday, Hamas said that the ceasefire and prisoner exchange negotiations are continuing in Doha under the mediation of Qatar and Egypt in a serious manner, the Egyptian state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV reported.

Hamas said; however, that it was showing flexibility and responsibilities in the talks, but the occupation regime has set new conditions concerning the withdrawal of its troops, the ceasefire, prisoners, and the return of displaced people, which has delayed reaching an agreement.

Israeli negotiators returned to Israel from Qatar on Tuesday evening for consultations about a hostage deal after a significant week of talks, the Israeli regime's premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

Zionist sources stressed that the negotiations on the prisoner exchange agreement have reached a stage that requires political decisions in occupied Palestine.

In this regard, the Zionist regime's Radio and Television Organization, quoting informed sources, stressed that the talks have not reached an impasse and that the process of talks is still ongoing.

3266**2050