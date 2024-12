Olov breathed her last on Monday after a long battle with her illness.

She was a renowned actress in cinema, theater, and television, as well as a voice artist in radio.

She began her career in radio and cinema in 1948 and became an actress in theater in 1949.

The Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance expressed its condolences to Olov's family and the artistic community for the loss of the veteran artist.

