IRI deputy FM condemns kidnapping Iranians under pretext of sanctions

According to IRNA’s Monday report, Jalalzadeh wrote on his X account that the unilateral and oppressive sanctions of the United States, along with any actions resulting from these illegal sanctions, including the kidnapping of Iranians under various pretexts, such as circumventing illegal and illegitimate sanctions, are against international law and condemned.

The deputy FM further explained in his post that it is the government's duty to pursue the rights of Iranians wherever they are in the world.

It is worth mentioning that Mohammad Abedini, a co-founder of an Iranian company, and Mehdi Sadeghi, an employee of an American semiconductor manufacturing company, were accused of violating US export laws.

The United States judicial authorities claimed that the equipment sent by these individuals to Iran was used in a drone attack in Jordan on January 28, 2024, which resulted in the deaths of three American soldiers and injuries to 47 others.

Abedini, who resides in both Switzerland and Iran, was arrested in Milan, Italy, at the request of the US administration. Sadeghi is an Iranian national with American citizenship who lives in Massachusetts.

