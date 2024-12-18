Swiss parliament votes to ban Lebanon’s Hezbollah

According to a report by the Reuters news agency on Wednesday, the Swiss lower house act was carried with the green light of the upper house of the parliament.

It said the ban had passed the lower house with 126 votes in favor, 20 against, and 41 abstentions.

The move comes a week after the Swiss parliament banned the activities of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

The security policy committee that proposed the ban argued in favor of the move, saying Switzerland's mediating role in conflicts in Palestine and Lebanon will remain intact.

The Zionist regime carried out large-scale attacks on southern Lebanon in recent months before a ceasefire was worked out in late November.

In response to the targeting of civilians in Lebanon, Hezbollah carried out numerous operations against Israeli positions and settlements in the north of occupied Palestine.

The Israeli army has violated the ceasefire agreement several times and prevented the return of Lebanese refugees to some towns and villages in southern Lebanon.

9376**4261