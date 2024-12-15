Israel concerned about possible collapse of Jordan gov’t following Syria developments

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, known as Kan, reported on Sunday that the regime’s officials are seriously concerned that militant and opposition groups in Jordan would be inspired by Syrian armed groups’ swift overthrowing of the government of Bashar al-Assad, and would try to overthrow Jordan’s King Abdullah II, the Hashemite ruler of the country.

Citing senior Israeli sources, the report said that discussions have been held among top Israeli officials over those concerns, with more negotiations planned to be held as well.

According to Kan, some Arab diplomats share the same concerns, but the Israeli regime is more worried because the occupied territories of Palestine share the longest borders with Jordan.

Meanwhile The Times of Israel newspaper reported that Chief of the Shin Bet Ronen Bar and Chief of the Intelligence Directorate Shlomi Binder visited Jordan Friday, where they held talks with generals on the situation in Syria.

A similar report was also carried by the American news website Axios, which said the head of Shin Bet and senior Israeli army officers had met with the head of Jordan's intelligence agency and senior military commanders of the country to discuss the circumstances in Syria.

The government of Assad, seated in Damascus, fell on December 8 when armed groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took control of the Syrian capital city less than two weeks after they launched an offensive from their stronghold in Idlib in the northwest, seizing major cities of Aleppo, Hama and Homs before reaching Damascus.

4208**4194