72% of Israelis want deal with Hamas to end Gaza war: Poll

The latest poll by the Israeli regime’s Channel 12 indicates that 72% of respondents support an agreement with Hamas for a prisoner exchange in return for the cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

In contrast, only 15% of those surveyed expressed opposition to achieving such an agreement.

The poll further highlights that among those who voted for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 56% also favor a deal to the end of the war, while 24% oppose it.

An Egyptian official, speaking to the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar on condition of anonymity, said that Netanyahu's stance on a ceasefire deal in Gaza appeared to have softened more than ever before.

The official, who participated in Gaza negotiations in Cairo, added that Netanyahu has agreed to many issues that he previously had opposed.

