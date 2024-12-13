Arab League condemns occupation of part of Syrian territory by the Zionist regime

The Council of the Arab League held a meeting on Thursday evening to formulate a unified position by this union against the occupation of another part of Syrian territory by the Zionist regime.

In this meeting, the resolution of the Arab countries regarding the recent events in Syria was approved, in which the advance of the Israeli regime in the buffer zone with the country of Syria and its adjacent positions, including Mount Jabal al-Sheikh and the provinces of Quneitra and Rif Damascus, was condemned, and this action was a violation of the so-called ceasefire agreement between Syria and the Israeli regime in 1974.

The resolution of the Arab League emphasized that based on Security Council Resolution 350, which was approved in the same year, the "ceasefire" agreement is still valid. Therefore, the aforementioned agreement will not be affected by the current political change in Syria.

The Arab League also condemned the ongoing attacks of the Zionist regime on some military and civilian positions in Syria and emphasized that the Golan Heights is a part of the Syrian territory and will remain a part of this country forever.

