Iran to build nuclear reactors in coastal provinces: AEOI chief

In a meeting with the governor of the northern province of Golestan on Wednesday, Eslami emphasized that significant steps have already been taken to identify suitable locations for establishing nuclear power plants in the province.

This includes initiating environmental studies and conducting geological tests at proposed sites, he added.

Emphasizing the importance of developing irradiation technology, Eslami added that plans are underway to establish a major irradiation complex in Golestan.

The facility, he said, will support the agricultural sector by enhancing pesticide-free product storage as well as pest control and seed improvement.

