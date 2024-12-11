Dec 11, 2024, 5:38 PM
Iran to build nuclear reactors in coastal provinces: AEOI chief

Tehran, IRNA - Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has outlined plans to construct nuclear reactors in coastal provinces.

In a meeting with the governor of the northern province of Golestan on Wednesday, Eslami emphasized that significant steps have already been taken to identify suitable locations for establishing nuclear power plants in the province.

This includes initiating environmental studies and conducting geological tests at proposed sites, he added.

Emphasizing the importance of developing irradiation technology, Eslami added that plans are underway to establish a major irradiation complex in Golestan.

The facility, he said, will support the agricultural sector by enhancing pesticide-free product storage as well as pest control and seed improvement.

