Syrian flag removed from embassy building in Moscow

According to IRNA citing Russian media outlets, the red-white-black Syrian flag with two stars is not present at the entrance to the Syrian embassy in Moscow anymore.

However, the green, white and black flag with three stars used by the Syrian armed opposition is also not on the flagpole, the reports said.

TASS quoted embassy staff as saying that the mission would operate as normal but provided no

Not only the flag, but also the signboard of the diplomatic mission was removed from the building of the Syrian embassy, according to a Russian news agency.

The Syrian armed groups announced on Sunday morning that they had taken control of Damascus after days of fighting elsewhere in the country.

Al-Mayadeen TV reported that armed groups entered Damascus without any resistance from of the Syrian army.

