Iran hails GECF’s growing share in global energy market

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 26th Ministerial Meeting of the GECF in Tehran, Afshin Javan said natural gas plays a crucial role in the global energy landscape.

Javan noted that GECF member countries hold 70% of the world’s gas reserves, produce 40% of global gas, and account for 47% of pipeline gas exports and 51% of LNG exports.

Since its establishment in 2009, the GECF has been progressing steadily, with its share in the energy mix—particularly in fossil fuels—on the rise.

Javan expressed optimism that the GECF would strengthen its position with the addition of new members.

He further said that while new energy sources complement gas and oil, fossil fuels are unlikely to be eliminated from the global fuel mix anytime soon. “We will likely continue to rely on gas and oil at least until the years 2060 to 2070,” he said.

