GECF chief says global demand for natural gas has increased by 70%

The GECF is after safeguarding a bright future for natural gas, Hamel said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 26th Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Tehran on Sunday.

Natural gas consumption reached record levels in 2023 and is expected to increase by 34% by 2050, Iranian Oil Ministry’s news service Shana quoted him as saying at the Forum.

Hamel also appreciated the growing cooperation and coordination between GECF member countries.

GECF chief also referred to the establishment of the Forum in Tehran in 2001, saying the initiative paved the ground for increased cooperation among natural gas-producing countries.

The 26th ministerial meeting of the GECF kicked off in Tehran on Sunday under the chairmanship of Iran’s Minister of Oil Mohsen Paknejad.

